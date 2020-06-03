Delta Air Lines to suspend air service to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN)

In this photo taken July 22, 2011 a Delta airlines jet takes off at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich. Delta Air Lines said Wednesday, July 27, its taking steps to offset the high price of fuel including reducing flying this year by more than it originally planned after announcing its second-quarter net income […]

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) announced that they have been identified as one of 75 communities to temporarily lose a portion of the air service related to schedule reductions by 15 airlines, resulting from the continued impact of COVID on the airline industry.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) recently changed the standard for airlines to request exemption for providing air service to all of the communities where they operated prior to the COVID crisis.

They are switching to a “systematic process” to allow carriers to “reduce the number of points they must serve as a proportion of their total service obligation.”

Their plan “will allow carriers to exempt from their service obligation five (5) percent of the points in their service obligation list, or five (5) points, whichever is greater.”

The DOT will grant exemptions to carriers, allowing airlines to suspend flight operations at defined airports while ensuring that the airport continues to be served by at least one carrier.

As a result of the DOT’s rule change, Delta Air Lines will plan to temporarily suspend air service operations to the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

“Delta has not disclosed the exact timing for implementing this change, so passengers with current Delta bookings will need to check with the airline directly” said Andrew Shorter, the Airport Director at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.

American Airlines will continue to serve the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport with regular daily nonstop service to Charlotte International Airport (CLT) with easy one-stop flight connections to points around the United States and the world.