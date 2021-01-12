Demand for Convalescent Plasma triples as COVID-19 cases rise

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) The need for convalescent plasma is growing as COVID cases rise every day. This form of therapy can be given to people with COVID-19 to boost their ability to fight the virus.

The Blood Connection and the 30 eastern North Carolina hospitals it serves are short on this plasma forcing doctors to choose who gets the therapy. The non-profit group is asking anyone who’s recovered from COVID or has antibodies to donate immediately.

That will build up the stockpile of plasma and the antibodies it contains. Blood connection executives tell 9 On Your Side convalescent plasma cannot be manufactured or replicated – it must be donated. This push isn’t just coming from the organization but national health leaders. Just last year Dr. Anthony Fauci urged people to donate even calling those who give “Heroes.”

“We really need the community’s help right now in spreading this message and getting donors to come out. It helps someone else out. Very easy, very simple. We’re just asking people to come out and help their neighbors, donate to the local supply,” said Ellen Kirtner, The Blood Connection.

To give convalescent plasma, donors must be symptom-free for at least 14 days and must have proof of a positive COVID-19 test or antibodies.

