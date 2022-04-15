CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Southside Farms said they welcomed nearly 1,000 people visitors on Good Friday. Many of them came looking for fresh strawberries.

“They’re a little scarce,” Billy Harding, farmer at Southside Farms, said of the strawberry inventory. “It’s like an Easter egg hunt this weekend.”

Rising demand for locally-grown strawberries means farms like Southside have been finding themselves with limited supplies of the fruit.

“We picked over two fields yesterday and had an order list,” Harding said. “We filled those orders and then unfortunately we weren’t able to meet quite the demand.”

Harding said the demand is high right now partly because there aren’t as many local strawberry farms, and because the crop isn’t quite ready yet.

“It’s been tough with inflation and there’s not as many strawberry farmers as there was 30 years ago,” he said. “We also had a really rough winter. It was a very cold March with a lot of covering and uncovering of plants and strawberries.”

The farm is stocked with some of their staples for the Easter weekend, but Harding said the main strawberry crop won’t be ready for another two to three weeks.

“Of course we’re busy with the strawberry craze as soon as people see them in April,” he said. “Honestly I wish it was as busy in May as it is in April because that’s when we see the most fruit.

“Regardless it’s a great weekend to come out to the farm,” Harding added. “We’ve got homemade ice cream, lots of flowers and you’re welcome to pick your own strawberries. As we get into a few more weeks of this beautiful weather, we’ll be seeing lots of strawberries.”

Southside Farms’ pre-picked baskets are sold out for the weekend, but you can pick your own of whatever fruits and vegetables are available.