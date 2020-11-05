Dentist office offers free services for first responders

(WNCT) First responders are being offered a free service that may have them smiling a little more.

For all of November, Duplin Family Dentistry is offering free cleanings, dental screenings, and x-rays to Duplin County Fire, EMS, police, or sheriff’s employees.

Doctor Daniel Reamer says a lot of what first responders do go un-noticed and he wishes he can do more for them.

Doctor Reamer also says his office has had a good response so far and that could turn those first responders into regular patients.

The dentist may offer the free services again next year.