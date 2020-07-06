Department of Health and Human Services building expansion project begins

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Construction begins the week of July 6 on the expansion and remodeling of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services building in Mateo.

The project includes constructing a new lobby connecting the two stand-alone Public Health and Social Services buildings and remodeling of current facilities.

The new lobby will allow customers to walk into one building and be directed to the comprehensive services provided by the department.

The remodel will expand the lab and clinical services available to the community.

During construction, offices will remain open to the public.

However, due to COVID-19, if possible, Social Services customers are requested to please call before visiting the building.

In most cases, assistance can be provided over the phone.

Applications for Medicaid and food and nutrition services can be completed online, dropped off at the building, or mailed.

Public Health continues seeing patients and clients by appointment only.

Parking and entrances will be affected during construction and travel may be restricted near the construction area.

The temporary entrance for Social Services will be located at the back of the building facing Fernando Street.

The visitor parking area for Social Services will be clearly marked.

The temporary entrance for Public Health will be located at the back of the building facing the dialysis center.

Visitor parking for Public Health remains the same.