Deputies: 18 juvenile petitions obtained after reports of vandalism in Pasquotank County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) 18 juvenile petitions have been obtained after reports of vandalism in Pasquotank County, deputies said.

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said that during the early morning hours of June 8 and June 9, they received multiple reports of vandalism in Mount Hermon Subdivision.

After an investigation, three juveniles were identified as suspects through video surveillance and interviews.

A total of 18 juvenile petitions were obtained; which include six counts of injury to property per suspect. 

The case has been turned over to the Division of Juvenile Justice for review.

