Deputies arrest 4 suspects involved in Pinetown armed robbery

(WNCT) Deputies have arrested four suspects involved in an armed robbery reported in Pinetown.

On October 7, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Offices and investigators responded to the report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Farmer’s Grill at the intersection of Highway 264 East and Pungo Creek Road in Pinetown.

Less than 12 hours after the investigation began, officials arrested three of the four suspects involved.

Latwan Marcell Jackson, 25, of Chocowinity, Stephen Sparrow, 21, of Chocowinity and Garrett Lee Midgette, 19, of Bath, were all charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Each received a $50,000 bond.

During the inquiry, investigators learned the suspects and victims met in the grill parking lot for the purpose of completing a transaction for marijuana.

During the meeting, two of the suspects pulled guns on the victims and held them at gunpoint while they took a handgun and AR-15 rifle from the victim’s truck and money from his wallet.

During the arrest of Jackson, Sparrow, and Midgette the victim’s handgun was recovered.

As the investigation continued a fourth suspect was identified.

Kyjuan Jykeim Moore, 18, of Washington was arrested on Wednesday at the Bellamy Apartments in Greenville.

He was also charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a firearm.

The AR-15 rifle was recovered during his arrest.

He received a $50,000 bond.