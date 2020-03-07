BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies have arrested a Beulaville man wanted in a homicide reported in the Rose Hill area on January 11.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that Rasheed Teron Freeman, 31, of Beulaville, was wanted on murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as other charges in connection with a homicide reported on January 11 in the Rose Hill area of Duplin County.

Detectives received an anonymous tip Friday afternoon that led them to a location just inside of Pender County.

Detectives with Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, were able to apprehend Freeman without incident.

Freeman is in custody awaiting trial.