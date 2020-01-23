Deputies arrest men on drug charges following vehicle accident in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies have arrested two men on drug charges after responding to a vehicle accident in Lenoir County.

On January 14, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle accident on Lightwood Knot Road in Lenoir County.

Callers to the 911 center reported that two suspects in the vehicle had fled into a wooded area after the accident.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene to search for the fleeing persons.

During the search, detectives apprehended Robert Jason Tyndall and Samuel Luke Bullock during their attempt to flee the scene.

During the investigation of why the suspects had fled, detectives went to a residence on Lightwood Knot Road as part of the investigation.

After gaining consent to search, detectives searched the residence and located approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Jason Tyndall and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child support order for arrest.

Tyndall received a $15,000 bond and was sent to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

Samuel Luke Bullock was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bullock was also served with two charges from Duplin County for trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Bullock was transferred to Duplin County for his pending charges in that county.