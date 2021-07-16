Deputies arrest two armed drug dealers at Golden East Crossing Mall

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – On Thursday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office followed up on complaints of the sale of illegal drugs and other illegal activities in the parking lot of the Golden East Crossing Mall.

Sheriff Keith Stone observed two males near two vehicles conducting illegal narcotics sales in the Dunham’s Sports parking lot. When deputies approached a Toyota Highlander and Chrysler 300, a suspect later identified as Dominique Macklin-Cooper exited out of the passenger side of the vehicle with a handgun in his hand.

Dominique Macklin-Cooper tossed the handgun inside of the Chrysler 300 in an attempt to hide it from Deputies on the scene. Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Maya provided a positive indication on both vehicles for the odor of illegal narcotics.

After the search of the vehicles, 250 grams of marijuana and marijuana edibles were found. In Dominique Macklin-Cooper’s vehicle, a loaded Glock 43 9 mm caliber pistol along with an additional 50 round 9mm drum magazine were located.

Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office

K-9 Maya (Courtesy of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

In Michael Wiggins’ vehicle, a Glock 19 9 mm caliber pistol loaded with an extended magazine was located. In addition, approximately $1,600 was located between Macklin-Cooper and Wiggins. The Marijuana, the firearms, and the money were seized and submitted in evidence.

Michael Wiggins was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Dominique Macklin Cooper was charged with possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and carrying conceal a weapon. Both received a bond of $1,000 and were given a court date of July 29, 2021, in Nashville District Court.

Both defendants were still in the custody of the Nash County Detention Center. No further information was released.