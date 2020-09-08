DEPUTIES: Edgecombe County man charged with second-degree arson

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A man from Edgecombe County was charged with second-degree arson after attempting to burn down his residence.

On Sunday, September 6, deputies responded to 7624 Hwy 258 South, Pinetops in reference to a structure fire.

Upon units arriving on the scene, a man was located lying on the ground.

Deputies spoke with residents nearby and identified the man as Jeffery Fletcher.

Fletcher was living at the residence and currently having problems with his ex-fiance, deputies said.

He had previously threatened to burn the residence down.

An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation, Fletcher was charged with second-degree arson.

He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.