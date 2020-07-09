Deputies: Grandson arrested in Craven County double homicide

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after a double homicide reported in Craven County, deputies said.

On Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of deceased persons at 551 Dragstrip Road north of New Bern.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered the bodies of Sandra Smith Hoyle and Andrew Percy Hoyle, owners of the residence.

During the course of the homicide investigation conducted by Craven County Investigators and deputies, it was discovered that the Hoyle’s vehicle was missing.

The investigation also identified Michael Tanner Norris, 30, Ayden as the suspect.

Norris is the grandson of the victims, deputies said.

A ‘be on the lookout’ was issued for the vehicle and Norris.

The vehicle was located in Beaufort County being operated by Norris.

The vehicle was stopped by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Norris was arrested.

A weapon, believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from the vehicle, deputies said.

Norris was turned over to Craven County Investigators who returned him to Craven County where he was interviewed regarding the homicides.

Norris has now been charged with two open counts of murder and was sent to the Craven County Jail without bond pending a first court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies said that no further arrests are expected.

The Craven County Emergency Services, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.