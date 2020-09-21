Deputies: Greenville man charged with first-degree murder after shooting estranged wife in head

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Greenville man was charged with first-degree murder after shooting his estranged wife in the head, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, September 20 at approximately 6:21 p.m. deputies responded to 2465 Askew Road Lane in Farmville to a report of a female who had been shot in the head.

Upon their arrival deputies found 34-year-old Charly Warters Vebber deceased. 

The initial investigation led deputies to Mrs. Vebber’s estranged husband, 38-year-old Kevin Vebber of Greenville.

Kevin Paul Vebber was located a short while later within the city limits of Greenville and was taken into custody by deputies without incident. 

He has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.

The case is ongoing.

