Deputies ID suspect wanted for stealing purses at New Bern church

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect responsible for stealing purses from New Life Church.

Deputies said that Mark Ashley Smith is homeless and his location is unknown.

Smith has been sleeping in his 2004 white Buick Lasabre with North Carolina registration HDK-8132 and is originally from Lenoir.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.

PREVIOUS:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect wanted for stealing purses from New Life Church in New Bern.

The incident was reported on Old Cherry Point Road Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.