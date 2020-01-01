Deputies investigate after missing man found injured in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are investigating after a missing man was found injured in Onslow County.

On December 28, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person.

Jim Powell was reported last seen mid-afternoon on December 26 walking on Murrill Hill Road.

Powell was later found along Murrill Hill Road and transported to Vidant Medical Center where he is being treated for severe injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (910-455-3113), or Detective Lieutenant Lucinda Hernandez (910-989-4054) or Crime Stoppers (910-938-3273). Refer to case number 2019018595 when calling.

