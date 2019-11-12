Deputies investigate fatal home invasion in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide reported in Midway Park on November 8.

Around 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting and home invasion at 1247 Lake Cole Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found EMS personnel administering first aid to a young male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Cesar Otniel Felix, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Another victim living in the home, a female, was injured as well.

The female reported that multiple men forced their way into the home and had shot Felix and assaulted her.

Law enforcement was told the men were wearing masks and dark clothing.

At least one of the intruders was armed with a handgun.

The preliminary investigation revealed the motive appears to be robbery and the victims were targeted specifically.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information contact 910-455-3113 or the lead investigator, Det. Daniels at 910-989-4071 to help us get justice for these young victims.

If you wish to remain anonymous you may do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019016279.