GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are investigating a shooting reported in Grifton on December 20.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that two teenage males are believed to have fired shots damaging a property.

The shots were fired into a pool and into a parked car, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Sherry’s Lane.

Deputies believe they fled on four-wheelers toward Wiley Gaskins Road when confronted.

If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.