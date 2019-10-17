Deputies investigate numerous break-ins, larcenies outside of Rocky Mount

(WNCT) The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating numerous break-ins and larcenies in the area.

Deputies said the incidents were reported over the past couple of weeks in the Country Estates Mobile Home Park area on Old Battleboro Road outside of Rocky Mount.

If anyone has any information on suspicious activity, people trying to sell stolen items, or knowledge of these break-ins to please contact Detective Spruill: wspruill@edgecombeco.com or 252-641-7935

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in these cases.