Deputies investigate ‘suspicious’ death near Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Edgecombe County say that deputies investigated a suspicious death Saturday morning.

A person was found dead in the area of U.S. 64 Alternate and Walnut Creek Lane, according to a news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were on the scene, which is about midway between Rocky Mount and Tarboro, until around noon Saturday.

Little information was released about the death, but deputies said an update will be provided after relatives of the person who died are contacted.