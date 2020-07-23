Deputies investigating after remains found in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are investigating after remains were found in Goldsboro.

On Wednesday around 2:16 p.m., the Wayne County 911 Center received a call about possible human remains being found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Falling Creek Church Road in Goldsboro.

Deputies arrived at the location and met with employees of a local logging company who advised that while they were cutting timber they discovered what they thought were human remains.

The deputies and detectives were directed to a specific area where they observed what is believed to be human bones.

The remains have been collected and will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for positive identification as human remains.

Detectives have been reviewing missing person reports for a possible match to the remains and are pursuing leads.

If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480.