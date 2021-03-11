Deputies investigating Thursday morning shooting in Lenoir County; 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Lenoir County.
At approximately 10 a.m., March 11, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Patterson Road. Deputies arrived and found one victim shot; he was transported to the hospital by Lenoir County EMS. The incident occurred on the property of a vacant residence on Patterson Road.
LCSO detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances of what happened and to identify any witnesses and suspects.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.