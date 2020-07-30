Deputies: Investigation continues after Peletier man charged with concealing death

(WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man after a body was discovered in a bedroom of a residence.

On Wednesday just after 3:30 p.m., deputies made entry into the home and said they discovered a male victim deceased.

Deputies were able to identify the victim however; detectives are still making notifications to next of kin.

James Raphael Dahlbender, 44, of Peletier, is accused of concealing the death of the victim by failing to notify a law enforcement authority.

Sheriff’s detectives are actively conducting a death investigation and executed a search warrant on the home this evening.

The victim is scheduled for an autopsy this week.

Dahlbender was charged with one felony count of conceal/fail to report a death and is being held at the Carteret County Detention Center under a $10,000.00 bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The case remains an active death investigation.

