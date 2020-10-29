Deputies: Investigation underway after human remains found in Castalia

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCT) An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Castalia, deputies said.

On Wednesday around 1:03 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service indicating the discovery of a human body near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland located at 11872 Sumler Road in Castalia.

Upon arrival, deputies said they located human remains in the dry/skeletonized stages of decomposition.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a further examination which should provide additional information regarding the identity, sex of the individual, and possible cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information contact the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.