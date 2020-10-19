Deputies: Local teen drowns in Onslow County pond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A local teenager drowned this past weekend after attempting to swim across a rock quarry.

On October 17 Onslow County’s Emergency 911 Center received a call about a possible drowning in an old retention pond or quarry.

The call was received at 1:06 p.m. and the first deputy arrived at approximately 1:12 p.m.

The old quarry is located in the woods at the end of White Oak Blvd., in the Piney Green area of Onslow County.

Responding deputies were met by two juveniles, who guided the deputy to the location where the victim was last seen.

After removing his duty gear, the deputy jumped into the water to begin looking for the victim.

A second deputy arrived shortly thereafter, also removed his work gear, and jumped in the water to help locate the victim.

They were quickly joined by two volunteer firefighters from Piney Green Volunteer Fire Department.

The victim was located submerged about 25 to 40 feet from the quarry’s edge and removed from the water by the deputies and firefighters.

Lifesaving measures were initiated, and the victim was loaded onto a citizen’s ATV and transported out of the wooded area to an awaiting rescue unit.

He was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim is identified as Victor Douglass Morgan, 17 of Clayton Road in Jacksonville.

Victor was a student at White Oak High School