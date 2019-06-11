Deputies locate missing woman in Craven County

Deputies have located a missing woman in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Tiffany S. Paxson has been located.

PREVIOUS:

Deputies are trying to locate a missing woman in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Tiffany Sue Paxson, 37, of Vanceboro, was last seen on June 9 around 10 p.m. off of U.S. Highway 17 North in Vanceboro with a man named Clayton Wright.

Paxson is described to be approximately 5’6, 130lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops.

If you have any information contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

