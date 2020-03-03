Deputies look for owner of dog hit by vehicle in Nash County

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are looking for the owner of a dog who was hit in Nash County on Tuesday.

Around 12:15 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that a male bloodhound mix dog was hit by a vehicle on South NC 58 at the Convenience Center.

Animal Control took possession of the animal and has currently taken him to Coats Vet for medical attention.

Deputies went to several of the surrounding houses in the area and attempted to locate the owner of the dog, however, deputies were unable to locate the dog’s owner.

Animal Control was able to determine the dog does not have a microchip.

If anyone knows who the owner of the dog is, have them contact the Nash County Animal Control at (252) 459-9855.