Deputies looking for Greenville man wanted for kidnapping woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are looking for a Greenville man wanted for kidnapping a woman in Pitt County on January 17.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance at the Kash and Karry at the intersection of NC 903 South and Roundtree Road.

Deputies discovered a 19-year-old female who claimed that she had been traveling in a vehicle with an unknown man when he robbed her of about $2,000 in cash.

No weapon was displayed.

Evidence was found identifying the suspect as Dmarcus Kendrall Hooks, 27, of Greenville.

Attempts to locate Hooks have been unsuccessful.

He is currently wanted for second-degree kidnapping and common law robbery.

If you have any information contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of wanted persons.

You can remain anonymous by calling (252) 758-7777, logging in at www.P3Tips.com or using the PsTips phone app.