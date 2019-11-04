Deputies looking for man wanted for vehicle break-in, larceny charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are looking for a man wanted for breaking into three vehicles and stealing multiple items.

On September 22, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wallace Towing and Salvage on Pactolus Highway.

It was reported that sometime overnight someone had cut the property fence, illegally entered the property, had broken into three vehicles on the lot, and stolen multiple items contained within, deputies said.

At the completion of the investigation, warrants were issued for Jamir L. Willoughby, 17, of Greenville, for three counts felony break or enter a motor vehicle, three counts misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor first-degree trespass.

Deputies said that the total value of items taken was $1,440.

Willoughby remains at large at the moment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777, or online at www.p3tips.com, or on the P3Tips smartphone app.