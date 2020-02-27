Deputies looking for missing 15-year-old in New Bern

NEW BERN N. C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 15-year-old reported missing in New Bern.

Deputies said that Sarah Amaya Martin of Old Cherry Point Road was last seen on Monday on video chat with family and was reported missing Thursday.

Martin is described as a female with blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’4 and 100lbs.

She has braces, pierced ears, and a pierced belly button.

Martin was last seen wearing a brown “furry” coat and may be in the company of Grace Dimick, deputies said.

If you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or your local law enforcement agency.