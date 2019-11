NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a homeless man last seen in New Bern on October 19.

Deputies said that Larry Crystal Johnson, 49, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen getting on a bus on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in New Bern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.