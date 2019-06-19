Deputies looking for missing/runaway girl in Onslow County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hayes_1560978230469.PNG

Deputies are looking for a missing/runaway girl in Onslow County.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Carley Hayes was last seen on June 15 around 2 p.m. at the Highway 55 restaurant in Maysville.

Hayes resides in Onslow County but has ties to the Newport area of Carteret County, deputies.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown/hazel eyes, approximately 5’5 and 105 lbs.

Hayes was last seen wearing short blue jean shorts, white and green White Oak High School hoodie and was carrying a turquoise colored handbag.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV