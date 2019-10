GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are looking for a missing/runaway teen in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office that Dariann Smith, 16, was last seen on Monday in the Mobley’s Bridge Road area.

Smith is described to be approximately 5’3 and 119lbs.

If you have any information contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141, Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or at www.p3tips.com.