Deputies: Man breaks into ex-roommate’s residence, steal items and tries to sell them

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said he broke into his ex-roommate’s residence, stole items and tried to sell them.

On November 21, 2019, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Patrol responded to a report on Sethwood Court in Richlands for a report of a break-in.

Detectives received a call from the victim in December 2019 indicating he saw that his ex-roommate was trying to sell some of the stolen items online.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Paris Lavelle Bender Jr. had warrants issued.

Bender was contacted by the detective working the case, who instructed him to return the stolen items to the sheriff’s office and he complied.

He was arrested on the outstanding warrants January 26 for the break-in and theft.

Bender was taken before a magistrate and charged with felony breaking and entering of a residence, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods.

He received a $2,000 bond.