Deputies: Man charged with murder in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged with murder after a shooting reported in Washington, deputies said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that on Monday at 12:11 p.m. the Beaufort County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 114 Jasper Lane in Washington.

During the call, the caller gave a clothing description of a black male suspect seen running from the scene.

Multiple Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Criminal Investigations, and Narcotics Units responded to the area and in less than 20 minutes located 25-year-old Paquon Shabrien Coffey of Grimesland coming out of the woods on Asbury Church Road.

Coffey was arrested.

After interviewing multiple eyewitnesses and processing the crime scene, Beaufort County Sheriff’s investigators have charged Coffey with an open count of murder for the shooting death of 25-year-old Raheem Keyes of Washington.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Coffey is being held under a $500,000 bond