Deputies: Man charged with several counts of 1st-degree statutory sex offense

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Friday, the victims of years of sexual assault reported crimes against them to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives in the Investigations Division built a case upon interviews that led to an arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The interviews showed information that these crimes took place between 2001 and 2012 on numerous occasions, deputies said.

The interviews conducted confirmed the allegations that led to detectives obtaining charges against the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Canuette was arrested and charged with seven counts of first-degree statutory sex offense.

Canuette was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

This case is still being investigated with additional charges expected