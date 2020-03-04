Deputies: Man receives payment, failed to deliver products

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been accused of failing to deliver products after receiving payment, deputies said.

Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in an ongoing investigation involving a suspect receiving payment upfront from citizens for work and/or building materials and failing to deliver the products.

Officials arrested Thomas K. Beddard, 45, of Snow Hill, on Tuesday.

Beddard is the owner of Countyline Construction, officials said.

He was charged with three felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense, alleging $26,950 in money received without promised delivery.

Beddard was released under a $30,000 bond.

If any citizens have paid Beddard or Countyline Construction for work or materials and have not received the same, contact Detective Dolenti at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 902-2777.