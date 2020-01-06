Deputies: Man’s erratic behavior at New Bern church leads to arrest

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after his erratic behavior at a church in New Bern, deputies said.

On January 5 at 11:20 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church in Vanceboro in reference to a man acting erratically and attempting to force his way into the church after being asked to leave.

Deputies arrived and said they found a man fighting with church members who were attempting to restrain him from entering the church.

The man, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, continued to be combative with deputies and was arrested by the use of a taser.

He was treated at the scene for minor injuries received while attempting to enter that church and then transported to the Craven County Confinement Facility.

The man was identified as Christopher Scott Bennett of New Bern.

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that earlier in the day, Bennett has assaulted a family member at her residence.

The family member stated to deputies that Bennett had been using crystal methamphetamine.

As a result of both incidents, Bennett was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communications, false imprisonment, felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felonious larceny of a motor vehicle.