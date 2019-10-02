Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Hyde County Schools

Deputies: Man commits sexual offense against minor, gets arrested

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after deputies said a parent caught him committing a sexual offense against a minor.

On September 28 the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Grifton upon receiving an emergency call regarding a suspect committing sex offenses against a minor.

Deputies determined that a suspect was at the residence and was caught in the act with an 11-year-old minor by a parent.

The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement could arrive.

Detectives secured warrants for the suspect who was identified as Mauro Martínez Hernández of Grifton and charged him with one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Hernández was arrested in Pitt County and confined under a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV