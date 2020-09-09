Deputies: Registered sex offender arrested for child sex crimes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A registered sex offender has been arrested for child sex crimes, deputies said.

On September 8, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested Melvin Ollison, 65, of Vanceboro.

Ollison was charged with indecent liberties with a minor, first degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.

Ollison has been a registered sex offender since September 1, 2017, when he was convicted in Pamlico County for sexual battery.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

Ollison is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under no bond.