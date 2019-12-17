Deputies release name of victim in Manteo shooting

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been charged with murder after a shooting reported in Manteo Monday night.

Around 7:05 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the Manteo Police Department responded to a person who had been shot in the 600 block of Vista Lake Drive.

Deputies arrived and said they located a person who had sustained a bullet wound to the stomach area.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Chuck Ellis Willaims.

The victim was transported by Dare County EMS to the Outer Banks Hospital where he later died.

The case is ongoing and the Criminal Investigation Division is handling the incident.

The suspect who was still on scene, Timothy Lee Sauls, of Manteo, was charged with first-degree homicide and is being held without bond.