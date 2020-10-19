Deputies respond to break-in at GUC substation; 3 suspects arrested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested after deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a Greenville Utilities substation.
On Monday at 12:08 a.m. the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division responded to the Greenville Utilities substation located on Mills Road regarding a possible breaking and entering in progress.
Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that a break-in had in fact been in progress with damage having been done to the facility and approximately $2,000 in materials having been stolen.
Deputies had interrupted three suspects during the commission of the crime, causing them to flee and hide.
After deputies secured the scene and a perimeter for a search the suspects surrendered.
The following suspects were arrested and booked on the charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and first-degree trespassing.
- Ronquell Demetrius Artis, 28, Greenville, $50,000 bond
- Laquiris De’Onte Andrews, 26, Ayden, $25,000 bond
- Frank James Klein, 56, Winterville, $75,000 bond