Deputies respond to break-in at GUC substation; 3 suspects arrested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested after deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a Greenville Utilities substation.

On Monday at 12:08 a.m. the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division responded to the Greenville Utilities substation located on Mills Road regarding a possible breaking and entering in progress.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that a break-in had in fact been in progress with damage having been done to the facility and approximately $2,000 in materials having been stolen. 

Deputies had interrupted three suspects during the commission of the crime, causing them to flee and hide. 

After deputies secured the scene and a perimeter for a search the suspects surrendered.

The following suspects were arrested and booked on the charges of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and first-degree trespassing.

  • Ronquell Demetrius Artis, 28, Greenville, $50,000 bond
  • Laquiris De’Onte Andrews, 26, Ayden, $25,000 bond
  • Frank James Klein, 56, Winterville, $75,000 bond

