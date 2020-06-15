Deputies, SBI requesting public’s help regarding ongoing homicide investigation; reward offered

FREMONT, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) request the public’s help regarding an ongoing homicide investigation.

On June 16, 2018, Floyd Anthony “Andy” Evans was found dead in a garage located on the property located at 129 Evans Farm Road in Fremont from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI are still actively following leads associated with Evans’ death and ask that anyone with information associated with Andy Evans’ death to contact 919-731-1128, 919-731-1480 or the tip line at 919-705-1862 or Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or by text to 919-222-4230.

There is also a reward being offered by private donations in the amount of $35,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the death of Andy Evans.

In addition, Governor Roy Cooper is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.