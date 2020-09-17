Deputies searching for car involved in drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating or identifying the person(s) who may have information about a drive-by shooting.

At approximately 4:00 a.m. on September 16, a newspaper carrier’s vehicle was fired upon by unknown assailant(s).

The victim reported that the vehicle followed her closely then began shooting at her vehicle.

Her vehicle was struck, but the victim did not sustain any injuries.

The vehicle involved is described as a later model silver 4-door sedan with very dim yellow headlights.

Deputies said, the vehicle, at the time, was occupied by 4-6 people and occurred in the area of 9 Mile Road and Hewitt Road.

If you know the owner of the vehicle or any information about the incident, contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Hipple at 910-989-4040, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Refer to case number 2020-011328 when calling.