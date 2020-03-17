Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to locate an inmate who escaped from the Carteret County Jail Monday around 7:45 p.m.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that 27-year-old Ronnie O’Neil Morris.

Morris’ last known addresses were 1230 Creek Road in Morehead City and Lot # 120 Karobi Park MHP in Newport.

Deputies said that Morris is presumed naked as he removed his jail outfit.

He may be looking for clothes, deputies said.

The public is being asked to report any suspicious person.

Morris was last seen in Beaufort.

Call 911 for any reports.