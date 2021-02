DAVIS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

Deputies said Elizabeth Nicole Lewis ran away from residence in Davis. She is 5’6″ and approxiamtely 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elizabeth is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or the Carteret County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.