Deputies searching for missing teen from Ernul

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen from Ernul.

16-year-old Alicia Star Lopez was last seen today at her residence on Cayton Road.

Lopez is described as 5’1, approximately 125lbs and was last seen wearing a white tank top with a flannel shirt, white tennis shoes and blue jeans with holes in them.

Officials said Lopez left with an unknown person in a white Sedan and may possibly be in the New Bern area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on Alicia Star Lopez contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.