Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit is trying to locate 14-year-old Nayelie Gainey.
She was last seen on Saturday by the basketball court in the area of 200 Coleman Drive in Jacksonville near Sandy Run Apartments. Gainey is 5’5″, approximately 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen Nayelie Gainey or know her whereabouts, contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. C. Parrish at 910-989-4065, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.