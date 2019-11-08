Live Now
Deputies trying to ID Craven County vehicle break-ins suspects

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three suspects wanted in questioning for multiple vehicle break-ins reported early Friday morning.

Deputies said the cases were reported on County Line Road, Bear Trail, Palisades Way, and Quincey Court.

These suspects are also wanted for questioning in multiple vehicle breaking and enterings over the past week in the Cherry Branch, Carolina Pines, Tucker Creek, and Carolina Colors communities. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

