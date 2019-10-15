Deputies trying to ID residential break-in suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to identify a suspect involved in a residential break-in in Onslow County.

On October 5, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a residential breaking and entering at a residence on Fulcher Landing Loop Road.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the home security system captured a male suspect in the residence while the owner was not home.

The suspect is described as being a white male with shaggy hair and a slender build wearing a white hat, white t-shirt, light-colored shorts, and barefooted.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Bacon at 910-9898-4073, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to the case 2019014575.