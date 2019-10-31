Deputies trying to ID suspect wanted for assaulting 83-year-old man during burglary

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to identify a suspect wanted for assaulting an 83-year-old man during a residential break-in in LaGrange.

On October 27 the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hickory Nut Street in LaGrange to a burglary call.

Deputies discovered that an unknown suspect had broken into the residence of an 83-year male victim and had severely assaulted the victim causing life-threatening injuries and stole his vehicle.

The victim was later found by family members checking on him when they could not make contact.

The victim’s vehicle was recovered in Goldsboro, leading detectives to believe that the suspect(s) frequent the Goldsboro area.

Deputies are offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect in the incident.

If you have information to assist in the investigation, call Kinston Lenoir County Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.